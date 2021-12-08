Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: After CDS Rawat chopper crash, PM Modi chairs CCS meet and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the picture of CDS Bipin Rawat to offer condolences on his death. CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others died in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. (ANI Photo)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

CDS Rawat chopper crash: PM Modi chairs CCS meet, Rajnath, NSA in attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) wherein he was briefed about an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash leading to the death of chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Read more.

Who is Group Captain Varun Singh? Know about lone survivor of IAF chopper crash

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday confirmed that Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, killing India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Read more.

CDS Rawat’s death: President, PM lead tributes to one of nation's bravest sons

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders and politicians expressed their grief and shock over the death of chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others in a chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district on Wednesday. Read more.

India's squad for South Africa Tests announced; Rohit Sharma named vice-captain, Vihari returns, Rahane retained

The BCCI on Wednesday announced an 18-member Test squad for India's upcoming tour of South Africa. Read more.

Amid Omicron scare, is it safe to send kids to schools? A doctor answers

While schools across the country were gradually moving back to offline mode from digital studies, a new strain of Covid-19 Omicron may interrupt the process. Read more.

IAF chopper crash: Anupam Kher remembers meeting CDS Bipin Rawat; Lara Dutta, Yami Gautam share condolences

The country is in shock over the death of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others on board an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper which crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. Read more.

 

narendra modi bipin rawat iaf
