News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and all the latest news

Mamata Banerjee meets Sharad Pawar on Mumbai visit, talks of opposition alliance

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. Read more.

On Centre’s 'no data of farmer deaths', Cong’s Mallikarjun Kharge has a question

Referring to the Centre’s claim about not having data on farmer deaths during the agitation, Rajya Sabha leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that it is “farmers’ insult.” Read more.

4,557 Afghan nationals residing in India on 'stay visa': Nityanand Rai in RS

At least 4,557 Afghan nationals are currently residing in India on the ‘stay visa’ after the Indian government extended their special temporary visas, Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai informed during Parliament's winter session on Wednesday. Read more.

The Power of the Dog movie review: Benedict Cumberbatch-led Western brims with foreboding and erotic tension

Jane Campion’s repressed protagonists wrestle with desire that assumes transgressive power usually due to societal mores and circumstances. Read more.

Deepika Padukone proves she is the Queen of classy looks in ₹50k denim jacket-pants set

The denim-on-denim trend is not going away anytime soon. Read more.

Triumph marks a million motorcycle production with special edition Tiger 900

British two-wheeler manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles has hit a major milestone which coincides with the brand's 120th anniversary next year. Read more.