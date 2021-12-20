News updates from HT: Amid calls for resignation, MoS Teni skips event and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ajay Mishra Teni skips event amid calls for his resignation

Minister Teni was supposed to attend the SSB’s foundation day event in Delhi as a chief guest. But his ministerial colleague Nisith Pramanik instead attended the ceremony, which was closed for the media. Read more here.

State govt fully alert: Nitish says Bihar ready to counter Omicron

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday said the state’s health authorities are taking every measure to ensure cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus do not go undetected and efforts are being made to tackle any outbreak. Read more here.

How bad is chip crisis? Well, Toyota to now halt production at five factories

Toyota expects the global shortage in semiconductor chip to persist well into 2022. Read more here.

Ather Energy extends free charging at all Grids till June 30 next year

Ather Energy had started the free charging facility at its EV charging network in September this year. Read more here.

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has his say on India's disappointing performance at T20 World Cup: 'They need to think back'

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has shared his thoughts on India's disappointing campaign at the T20 World Cup, which saw the Men in Blue fail to make it to the knockouts. Read more here.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal clasp hands as they enjoy stunning sea view from their new Juhu home. See photo

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her and Vicky Kaushal standing on the balcony of their new home in Juhu and taking in the view. Read more here.

