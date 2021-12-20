News updates from HT: Amid Omicron threat, pre-booking RT-PCR must at 6 airports and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Omicron threat: Pre-booking RT-PCR mandatory at these 6 airports from today. Here's how to do it

Passengers from countries, listed as ‘at risk’ in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, arriving at six major airports in India on or after Monday, will have to mandatorily pre-book RT-PCR tests, according to instructions issued by the ministry of civil aviation. Read more

Elgar Parishad case: Poet-activist Varavara Rao likely to return to jail today

Poet Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, is likely to return to jail on Monday after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said his health condition is stable and hence he must surrender before the prison. Read more

8 fresh cases of Covid’s Omicron variant, national tally rises to 153

With eight new infections of the Omicron variant detected across India on Saturday — two in Gujarat and six in Maharashtra — India saw a rise in cases of the heavily mutated virus, pushing the national tally to 153. Read more

Covid-19: These 10 countries remain untouched. Know the reason and see list

It’s been two years since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) struck the world. It changed the definition of “normal” and affected almost every sector – be it travel, education or healthcare. Read more

'Feel Kohli would also believe that': Ex-national selector explains why 'timing is perfect' for Rahul's vice-captaincy

Former national selector Saba Karim has backed the selectors' decision to name KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team for the impending series against South Africa. Read more

Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia jokes he cried 'nonstop' after eviction, adds 'Bichukale and me, is there any comparison?'

Rajiv Adatia, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday night, has said that he is upset mainly because Abhijit Bichukale is still in the house. Read more

Nora Fatehi drops a romantic look in eye-catching red dress worth ₹80k: See her bold pics here

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi has a knack for serving red-carpet-ready fashion moments with her innumerable sartorial choices. See here

