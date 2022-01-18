News updates from HT: Arrest Clubhouse members discussing Muslim women, says DCW and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

DCW demands arrest of Clubhouse app members ‘discussing’ Muslim women

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the cybercrime cell of the Delhi Police, seeking action against people making derogatory remarks towrads Muslim women on the social audio application ‘Clubhouse’. Read more

Death sentence for sisters convicted of murdering 9 children in 1990s commuted

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday commuted the death sentence of sisters Renuka Shinde and Seema Gavit to life imprisonment after the state delayed in having their mercy petition reviewed for seven years and 10 months. Read more

Allowance didn’t improve attendance at parliamentary panel meets, reveals report

A special allowance for attending parliamentary standing committee meetings, which was discontinued in 2018, did not improve the attendance of lawmakers at such meets, according to a report Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu sought last month. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

British PM Boris Johnson lied about lockdown party, ex-aide claims

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied to parliament when he claimed he did not know of his staff's plans to hold a drinks party during lockdown, his former aide Dominic Cummings has said. Read more

Armaan Malik says he was told ‘don’t try to be Justin Bieber’ when he started singing songs in English

Singer Armaan Malik said that many believe that Indians are not good at singing in English and ‘we always sound like we are trying too hard’. He talked about the comments he got, dissuading him and how he takes them with a pinch of salt. Read more

Honda Shine becomes first 125 cc bike to hit one-crore customers milestone

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday announced that it has managed to sell one crore Shine motorcycles in the country since the launch of the motorcycle in 2006. Read more

Do you have diabetes? This is the best time to have fruits

People with diabetes often struggle to make the right food choices. Picking foods that do not play havoc with their blood glucose levels is essential for diabetes management. Read more

‘If he's your no.1 player in all formats, what is the problem?’: Azharuddin names his pick for India's next Test captain

Legendary India batter Mohammad Azharuddin believes that there is no harm in making star opener Rohit Sharma the captain of the Test team as he is currently the best player in the country across formats. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}