News updates from HT: At 2,510, Mumbai records massive jump in fresh Covid cases and all the latest news
At 2,510, Mumbai records massive jump in fresh Covid cases in 24 hours
Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 2,510 new infections in the last 24 hours. The tally is more than 80 per cent of the daily cases recorded in the Maharashtra capital a day ago at 1,333. Read more
Madras HC bans liquor sales for 3 hours on New Year's night in Puducherry
The Madras high court on Wednesday ordered a ban on the sale of liquor for three hours on New Year's night in Puducherry. Read more
Resident doctors of Sion, KEM Hospitals to withdraw services from today
After first-year resident doctors of Sion Hospital joined the nationwide protests by withdrawing from both elective and emergency services from 8 am on Wednesday, all resident doctors from KEM and Sion hospitals will go on an indefinite strike starting Thursday. Read more
'Such a loose shot': Gavaskar upset with Virat Kohli after his dismissal in 2nd innings; 'He could've left it alone'
Test captain Virat Kohli's disappointing run continued in the Centurion Test, as he finished with scores of 35 and 18 in the two innings. Read more
Nusrat Jahan, grilled by Yash Dasgupta about their love story, says ‘I absconded with you’
Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan welcomed her spouse, actor-politician Yash Dasgupta, as a special guest on her radio show this week. Read more
New Year 2022: Best resolutions for your mental health, suggested by an expert
Before welcoming a brand-new year, many of us like to work on a list of new year resolutions aiming to give the coming year some sort of purpose. Read more
Crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong: Anti-Beijing news outlet raided, shuts down
Amid mounting concerns over the erosion of liberty in Hong Kong, a pro-democracy news outlet has shut down after a police raid. Watch here