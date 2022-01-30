News updates from HT: ‘Bengal becoming gas chamber for democracy’, says governor Dhankhar and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bengal gas chamber for democracy, says Dhankhar on Gandhi’s death anniversary

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday chose the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 74th death anniversary to target the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, saying the state “is becoming a gas chamber for democracy”. Read more

Delhi sees slight fall in daily Covid-19 tally with 3,674 new cases, active caseload above 21,000

With 3,674 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi’s total caseload reached 1,827,489 and the death toll went up to 25,827 on Sunday. The daily positivity rate stood at 6.37%. Read more

Rafael Nadal wins record 21st Grand Slam title, beats Daniil Medvedev in five-set thriller in Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal created history at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday as he won a historic 21st Grand Slam title, defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open. Read more

Frustrated Ashneer Grover calls pitcher's product 'wahiyat' on Shark Tank India, exclaims 'bhagwan utha le'. Watch

On reality show Shark Tank India, ‘shark’ Ashneer Grover visibly took offence to a product pitch, calling the product disgusting in an exasperated manner. He also asked the pitcher to ‘respect’ the platform and not take it as a ‘joke’. Read more

Mouni Roy wows in red Banarasi silk saree with Suraj Nambiar for first public appearance: All pics inside

Actor Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, made their first public appearance on Sunday evening. The two were snapped together for the first time after getting married on January 27. Read more

COVID, U.S.-led diplomatic boycotts overshadow Beijing Winter Olympics

Beijing opens the 24th Winter Olympics on February 4, the sporting event marred by controversies. With Winter Olympics near, the Chinese capital reported the highest COVID-19 cases since June 2020. Watch here