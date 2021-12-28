News updates from HT: BJP chief JP Nadda to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP chief Nadda to begin 2-day visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand from today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will begin his two-day visit to Uttarakhand on Tuesday, his third trip to the hill state this month, to review preparations for the assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held next year. Read More

Omicron, looming third wave: EC panel to visit UP to review preparedness ahead of polls

A team of Election Commission officials, including chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra, will visit Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to take stock of the preparedness ahead of assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held next year. Read More

Delhi doctors to continue protests over NEET counselling, call for shutdown

A doctors association of government-run hospitals in Delhi said on Tuesday it will continue to protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling until their demands are met even as they called for a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions. Read More

Jee Le Zaraa: Zoya Akhtar reveals Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt called her after Priyanka Chopra reached out to them

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has revealed that actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif contacted her wanting to do a film together after Priyanka Chopra had called them. Read More

'Had he been soft like MS Dhoni, he wouldn't have scored these many runs': Former India spinner hails 'aggressive' Kohli

He may have not won an ICC trophy with India, but there is no doubt that Virat Kohli has taken this team to unprecedented heights in world cricket. Read More

Janhvi Kapoor is back at her favourite place – the gym

Janhvi Kapoor is back to the gym to shed all the extra kilos from the week of heavy indulgence that went back a few days ago. Read More

