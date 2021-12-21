News updates from HT: BJP to hold parliamentary party meet today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP to hold parliamentary party meeting today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday, in the final week of Parliament’s winter session. Read more

Delhi to see shallow fog; Capital’s air quality in ‘very poor’ zone

Delhi is likely to see shallow fog on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, while the Capital’s air quality was in the “very poor” zone. Read more

Private bus operators in Kerala to go on indefinite strike from today

Private bus operators in Kerala will go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday over the delay by the state government to announce a hike in ticket prices. Read more

US lawmakers urge Biden administration to unfreeze Afghan central bank reserves

US lawmakers have urged the Biden administration to unfreeze Afghanistan's central bank reserves in the amount of $9.4 billion. Read more

CMS Info Systems to launch IPO today: All you need to know

Cash management company CMS Info Systems is set to launch its initial public offer (IPO) on Tuesday. It is a company promoted by private equity firm Barings Private Asia. Read more

'Things are changing': Ex-IND player feels senior batter will not be in XI due to Rahul's elevation as Test vice-captain

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Monday opined that things are changing in Indian cricket, reacting to the elevation of KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team and what it implies for the playing XI for the impending Test series against South Africa. Read more

Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts trailer: Daniel Radcliffe reaches Diagon Alley, Emma Watson cries and hugs Rupert Grint

The trailer for Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts was dropped by HBO Max and the cast members take fans back to the wizarding world. Daniel Radcliffe who played Harry Potter is seen walking in a deserted Diagon Alley. Read more

Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the floral tulle Sabyasachi saree better?

Actor Katrina Kaif has been making headlines ever since she got married to Vicky Kaushal in a beautiful ceremony at Rajasthan. From the wedding trousseau to happy pictures of the couple enjoying with their family, everything about Vicky and Katrina's nuptials delighted many. Read more