News updates from HT: BJP to launch door-to-door campaign in UP from today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP to launch door-to-door campaign in UP from today, LED Raths after Jan 14

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a door-to-door campaign across the poll-bound state from Tuesday. The campaign will highlight the achievements of the ruling party government under Yogi Adityanath, which is being challenged by the Samajwadi Party and others in the electoral battlefield. Read more…

Home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals in India

All international arrivals in India will undergo mandatory home isolation for a week from today, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said last Friday. The central government announced revised guidelines for international travellers to slow the further import of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which is rapidly spreading across the country. Read more…

US shatters global record with at least 1.1 million Covid cases in a day

The United States shattered the global record of daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases with at least 1.3 million infections reported on Monday, according to a Reuters report, amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Read more…

‘His game's come forward by leaps and bounds’: Kohli names 'outstanding' player who has filled Jadeja's void

Currently-injured Ravindra Jadeja is absent from the ongoing Tour of South Africa but skipper Virat Kohli has maintained that senior pro R Ashwin is doing the job as he can play the all-rounder's role in all conditions. Read more…

Shefali Shah opens up on 'drawbacks' of working with husband Vipul Shah

Actor Shefali Shah teamed up with husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah after a long time for their upcoming web series, Human. She will be seen in the lead role of a doctor in the Disney+ Hotstar show that he has produced and co-directed with Mozez Singh. Read more…

Nora Fatehi teams firecracker look in hourglass-flaunting tiger print mini dress with ₹50k shoes: All pics

Actor Nora Fatehi set the internet ablaze last night after she posted several photos of herself wearing a tiger print mini dress for a recent photoshoot. The star, who was taking rest from work and social media after testing positive for Covid-19, returned online and shared a set of new glamorous pictures with her 36 million strong Instagram family. Read more…