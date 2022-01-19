News updates from HT: BJP wins 384 seats in Maharashtra local body elections, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP wins 384 seats in nagar panchayat polls, jabs Uddhav Thackeray over Sena tally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday ended up with the maximum number of seats in Maharashtra’s local body elections in semi-urban and rural areas. Read more

Delhi woman, her 4 kids die after choking on toxic fumes from stove

According to a senior police official, the place where the incident occurred was a rented accommodation inhabited by one Mohit Kalia (35), his wife Radha and their four children – two daughters and two sons. Read more

In marginal dip, Karnataka sees over 40,000 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate nears 19%

Daily Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, as well as its capital Bengaluru, declined marginally on Tuesday, with the state logging 40,499 fresh infections, including 24,135 in the city. Read more

Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record for massive Indian feat; surpasses Ganguly, Dravid to go 2nd in elite list

Kohli, playing in his first ODI since being succeeded by Rohit Sharma as the full-time captain of the limited-overs side, went past Sachin Tendulkar as well as skippers Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid for two incredible records. Read more

When Rajinikanth praised Dhanush as a 'good son-in-law', said he ‘takes good care of his wife’

A video of Rajinikanth praising his son-in-law Dhanush is being shared online. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation on Monday night. Read more

