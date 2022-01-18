News updates from HT: Centre directs states to increase Covid-19 testing, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre pulls up states/UTs on drop in Covid testing, cites positivity trend

In a letter, additional secretary in the ministry Arti Ahuja said this was required keeping in view the trend of case positivity in specific geographies within the states and UTs. Read more

Kashmir Press Club closure worst kind of state heavy handedness: Editors Guild

The Editors Guild said the move to take back the premises allotted to the largest journalists’ body in the Valley was the "latest act in a sequence of disturbing events". Read more

Punjab polls: Eyeing Baba Bakala ticket, Youth Congress leader revolts against party nominee

Youth Congress leader Satinder Singh Chhajjalwaddi on Tuesday gave the party a 24-hour ultimatum to withdraw the candidature of sitting MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur from Baba Bakala seat in Amritsar district. Read more

'Virat will definitely score a 100': South Africa legend makes big claim about Kohli, predicts outcome of IND vs SA ODIs

After reliving himself from the captaincy duties, India's premier batter Virat Kohli will look to go full throttle in the three-match 50-over series against South Africa starting from Wednesday. Read more

Andrew Garfield lied to Emma Stone as well about Spider-Man: No Way Home, she called him 'jerk' upon finding out

Actor Andrew Garfield has revealed his ex-girlfriend and The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone did not know about him being a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home either. Read more