News updates from HT: Centre seeks detailed report on PM Modi’s ‘security lapse’, and all the latest news

MHA seeks detailed report on PM Modi’s ‘security lapse’ in Punjab

The Union ministry of home affairs on Wednesday sought a detailed report on the alleged security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ferozepur district of Punjab that reportedly prompted the latter to cut short his visit. Read more…

Omicron alert: Doctor says next two weeks crucial. Here's why

India on Wednesday reported 58,097 fresh Covid cases. On Tuesday, the number was 37,379. The spike has been termed as exponential by the Centre. Given this trend, doctors said the next two weeks will be crucial as the surge is likely to reach its peak by the coming two weeks. Read more…

Air New Zealand world's safest airline for 2022. Top 20 list

Air New Zealand has topped an annual list of the safest airlines in the world for 2022 as coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue to dominate the conversation around air safety. Read more…

Gavaskar lashes out at Rishabh Pant, says 'no excuses for that shot'

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar was not at all impressed for Rishabh Pant’s aggressive shot that led to his dismissal on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. After taking a blow to his hands the previous delivery, Pant jumped out to Lungi Ngidi, aiming to play a big shot. Read more…

Somy Ali says ex Salman Khan told her ‘I have a girlfriend’ when she first declared her love

Former actor Somy Ali said that she developed a crush on actor Salman Khan after watching Maine Pyaar Kiya and came to India with the intention of marrying him. The two were reportedly in a relationship from 1991 to 1999. Read more…

Covid-19 can cause serious kidney damage, warns expert

Covid-19 can badly affect kidneys of even those people who did not have any history of kidney diseases earlier. The deadly virus has caused serious long-term kidney damage in people to the extent that they needed dialysis, said a nephrologist. Read more…