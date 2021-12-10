Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Chabahar port economical for landlocked nations, says EAM and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
EAM S Jaishankar(HT File)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Transit hub and stable route to reach India: Jaishankar on Iran’s Chabahar port

Chabahar port facilitated the delivery of humanitarian assistance, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, and India used it to ship 75,000 tons of wheat as food assistance to Afghanistan in 2020. Read more here

'Mahua, let me give you a message': As Mamata rebukes, Mahua Moitra nods

The video of the administrative meeting where Mamata took Mahua Moitra's name and apparently admonished the Lok Sabha MP as Moitra nodded has gone viral. Read more here.

Moto G51 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: First impressions comparison

We take a look at both of these phones based on our first impressions and specifications. Read more here

Dilip Vengsarkar addresses Rohit replacing Kohli as ODI captain; whether split captaincy will work in Indian cricket

Former India captain and ex-BCCI chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar gave his opinion on split captaincy in Indian cricket. Read more here

West Side Story review: Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of classic musical is conservative, with some bright spots

West Side Story review: Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the musical stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria. Read more here

Watch: Terrorists' strike again in Kashmir after brief lull, target J&K police in Bandipora; 2 killed

