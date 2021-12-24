News updates from HT: Channi govt is weak…has ‘internal disputes’, AAP hits back

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Channi govt is weak…has 'internal disputes': AAP's Arvind Kejriwal hits back

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Yesterday, there was a bomb blast in Ludhiana. People are in shock. The chief minister of Punjab just held a press conference. The people of Punjab expected that the CM would say something about the blast,” the Delhi chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi. Read more

No evidence of sacrilege in Kapurthala, FIR will be amended: Punjab CM Channi

The unidentified man was beaten to death at Nizampur in Kapurthala district for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahib' at the village Gurudwara on December 19. Read more

Cameron Mackay appointed as Canada’s envoy to India

Cameron Mackay, who is moving from his post as ambassador to Indonesia and Timor-Leste, has expertise in trade negotiations, pointing towards a focus on such discussions that were revived between India and Canada this year.Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'It's like man-eater when it knows there is prey around': Tendulkar points out big reason behind Rohit's Test success

Sachin Tendulkar opened up on Rohit Sharma's Test success this year, pointing out the one big reason behind the opener's consistent performances in whites. Read more

With mobility training, Sanya Malhotra shows us how it's done

"Bring mobility training into your routine and become more aware of your body movements and positions," read an excerpt of Sanya Malhotra's fitness trainer's post. Read more

Ola Electric’s dream of world’s largest EV factory may hit chip crisis bump

As Ola Electric begins delivery of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, the EV maker is beginning to feel the pressure of global chip crisis. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Writer movie review: One of the most important films of Tamil cinema, a polite answer to chest-thumping cop movies

Writer movie review: Samuthirakani truly stands out as a policeman thrown to the sharks after 35 years of desk job. Read more