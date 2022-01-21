Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Channi says will file defamation case against Kejriwal, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. 
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 05:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

'Will file defamation case': Channi on Kejriwal's ‘dishonest man’ jibe after ED raids

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that Arvind Kejriwal is using his photos on “bundles of notes” though the ED raids were conducted on and the money was recovered from “someone else.” Read more

Covid-19 alert: Tamil Nadu to continue with complete lockdown on Sundays

Tamil Nadu chief minister on Friday announced a complete lockdown on Sundays, starting from January 23. The decision was taken as Covid-19 cases in the state continue to rise. Read more

Karnataka lifts weekend curfew, other curbs at night and 50% occupancy continues

The Karnataka government on Friday said that it has decided to lift the weekend curfew with immediate effect, though other restrictions on movement at night as well as occupancy will continue across the state. Read more

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid in unwanted list following his five-ball duck in 2nd ODI

He may have scored a fifty in his first game for India after relinquishing Test captaincy, but Virat Kohli on Friday perished for a duck to register an unwanted record under his belt. Read more

With throwback pics of Ladakh, Vaani Kapoor speaks of magic and significance

Vaani Kapoor is in the mood for travel – the throwback pictures on her Instagram profile is proof of the same. The actor, who is currently in the plains, is dreaming of being in the mountains. Read more

