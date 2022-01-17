News updates from HT: China to send 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to Africa and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China to send another 1bn Covid vaccines to Africa: Xi

China will supply another one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to African countries, President Xi Jinping announced at the all-virtual Davos forum on Monday, adding that 150 million vaccine doses will donated to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries. Read more

PM Modi talks of India's ‘bouquet of hope’ at World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually addressed the World Economic Forum, Davos Agenda, wherein he spoke about the country's bouquet of hope. Read more

As Covid-19 cases dip, Bengal eases virus restrictions: Details here

The West Bengal government on Monday added a few more relaxations in its coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols in the wake of a fall in the daily case count. Read more

'If given an opportunity...': ODI vice-captain Bumrah opens up on prospects of leading Team India in Tests after Kohli

Amid three popular choices for the position of Test captaincy in the Indian cricket team, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is slowly emerging as one of the likely candidates that the selectors might want to look at for the role after Virat Kohli had announced his decision to step down from the position last week. Read more

Akshay Kumar thanks Twinkle Khanna for ‘21 years of adventure’ with pic from anniversary date, fan calls them ‘cuties’

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Akshay penned a heartfelt note for Twinkle on social media. Read more

