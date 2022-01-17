Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: China to send 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to Africa and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: China to send 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to Africa and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote address for the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session in Beijing, on Monday. (AP)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 09:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China to send another 1bn Covid vaccines to Africa: Xi

China will supply another one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to African countries, President Xi Jinping announced at the all-virtual Davos forum on Monday, adding that 150 million vaccine doses will donated to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries. Read more

PM Modi talks of India's ‘bouquet of hope’ at World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually addressed the World Economic Forum, Davos Agenda, wherein he spoke about the country's bouquet of hope. Read more 

As Covid-19 cases dip, Bengal eases virus restrictions: Details here

The West Bengal government on Monday added a few more relaxations in its coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols in the wake of a fall in the daily case count. Read more

RELATED STORIES

'If given an opportunity...': ODI vice-captain Bumrah opens up on prospects of leading Team India in Tests after Kohli

Amid three popular choices for the position of Test captaincy in the Indian cricket team, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is slowly emerging as one of the likely candidates that the selectors might want to look at for the role after Virat Kohli had announced his decision to step down from the position last week. Read more

Akshay Kumar thanks Twinkle Khanna for ‘21 years of adventure’ with pic from anniversary date, fan calls them ‘cuties’

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Akshay penned a heartfelt note for Twinkle on social media. Read more

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china africa covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP