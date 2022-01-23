News updates from HT: Congress urges Thackeray to ban ‘Why I killed Gandhi’movie and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress urges Thackeray to ban ‘Why I killed Gandhi’ movie, AICWA writes to PM Modi

Congress will request Maharashtra chief minister Uddav Thackeray to ban a movie titled ‘Why I killed Gandhi’, the party’s state unit chief Nana Patole said on Sunday. Read more

Kejriwal says ED planning to arrest Satyendar Jain before Punjab election

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he the party has intelligence information that the Enforcement Directorate is planning to arrest Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Read more

‘He should forget and forgive’: Shoaib Akhtar backs Kohli to bounce back strong, says ‘there are lobbies against him’

Almost two weeks after relinquishing Test captaincy, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has backed Virat Kohli to bounce back stronger. The Rawalpindi Express described the past few months as “tight” for Kohli and believes many lobbies have been formed against the 33-year-old which ultimately led to him stepping down as Team India captain in all the formats one after the other. Read more

Shraddha Kapoor is perfect bridesmaid for best friend's wedding in chic lavender gown: All pics and videos

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's best friend of over 12 years and make-up artist Shraddha Naik got married on a quaint hilltop in Lonavala last month. Read more

Priyanka Chopra says her pet peeve is 'when female characters are written as weak just because they're female'

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed that female characters being written as ‘weak or emotionally marred’ as opposed to the male characters is her ‘pet peeve’. Read more