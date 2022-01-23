Home / India News / News updates from HT: Congress urges Thackeray to ban ‘Why I killed Gandhi’movie and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Congress urges Thackeray to ban ‘Why I killed Gandhi’movie and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Mahatma Gandhi &nbsp;was shot dead by Nathuram Godse while he was on his way to attend his customary evening prayer. The killer Nathuram Godse and co-conspirator Narayan Apte were convicted &amp; later hanged on November 15, 1949.
Mahatma Gandhi  was shot dead by Nathuram Godse while he was on his way to attend his customary evening prayer. The killer Nathuram Godse and co-conspirator Narayan Apte were convicted & later hanged on November 15, 1949.
Published on Jan 23, 2022 12:52 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress urges Thackeray to ban ‘Why I killed Gandhi’ movie, AICWA writes to PM Modi

Congress will request Maharashtra chief minister Uddav Thackeray to ban a movie titled ‘Why I killed Gandhi’, the party’s state unit chief Nana Patole said on Sunday. Read more 

Kejriwal says ED planning to arrest Satyendar Jain before Punjab election

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he the party has intelligence information that the Enforcement Directorate is planning to arrest Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Read more

‘He should forget and forgive’: Shoaib Akhtar backs Kohli to bounce back strong, says ‘there are lobbies against him’

Almost two weeks after relinquishing Test captaincy, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has backed Virat Kohli to bounce back stronger. The Rawalpindi Express described the past few months as “tight” for Kohli and believes many lobbies have been formed against the 33-year-old which ultimately led to him stepping down as Team India captain in all the formats one after the other. Read more 

Shraddha Kapoor is perfect bridesmaid for best friend's wedding in chic lavender gown: All pics and videos

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's best friend of over 12 years and make-up artist Shraddha Naik got married on a quaint hilltop in Lonavala last month. Read more  

Priyanka Chopra says her pet peeve is 'when female characters are written as weak just because they're female'

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed that female characters being written as ‘weak or emotionally marred’ as opposed to the male characters is her ‘pet peeve’. Read more 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nana patole congress mahatma gandhi narendra modi + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out