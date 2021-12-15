News updates from HT: Court refuses to quash CBI summons in Anil Deshmukh case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bombay HC refuses to quash CBI summons in Anil Deshmukh case

The Bombay high court on Wednesday dismissed the Maharashtra government’s petition challenging the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) summons to top state officials in the corruption case involving former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and the plea to entrust the probe instead to a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a retired HC judge. Read more.

Delhi court grants interim relief to BJP's Sambit Patra in doctored clip case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra was on Wednesday granted interim relief in a case related to a doctored video of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal supporting the three farm laws that were recently repealed in Parliament. Read more.

HC rejects Rashmi Shukla’s petition for quashing of FIR for data leak

The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for quashing of the FIR registered by the cyber cell of Mumbai police in connection with leakage of her report on alleged corruption in transfers and postings of police officers in Maharashtra. Read more.

Five key takeaways from Virat Kohli's first blockbuster press conference since getting sacked as India's ODI captain

India Test captain Virat Kohli addressed the elephant in the room on Wednesday. Read more.

Ranbir Kapoor gets asked when he will marry Alia Bhatt ‘or someone else’. Watch his reply, her reaction

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt answered fan questions at an event in Delhi to launch the motion poster of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which marks their first film together. Read more.