News updates from HT: Covid-19 cruiser patients refuse to disembark at Goa and all the latest news

Covid-19 patients on cruiser refuse to get down at Goa, ship sent back to Mumbai

The Cordelia cruise ship en route to Goa, aboard which as many as 66 of the 2,000-odd passengers had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) yesterday, has now been sent back to Mumbai, reported the PTI news agency on Tuesday. Read More

Surge in Covid-19 cases indicative of third wave but don't panic: NK Arora

Dr N K Arora, the chairman of the Covid-19 working group of the NTAGI, has said that the massive surge in Covid-19 cases over the past one week was indicative of a third wave of the pandemic in the country. Read More

Watch: Worst review ever? Bangladesh take DRS for LBW against Taylor even as ball hits bat, commentators in splits

Bangladesh burnt a referral in what would go down as one of the most bizarre DRS reviews of all time. On Day 4 of the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh, the visitors strangely opted for DRS even as the ball clearly hit the bat of Ross Taylor. Watch Now

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi defend his ancestor Fazl-e-Haq against trolls: 'A freedom fighter who died in Kala Pani'

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and his actor wife Shabana Azmi recently gave it back to trolls who questioned the honour of his great great grandfather Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi. Read More

US twins delivered 15 minutes apart have birthdays in different years

In a happy and rare event, a pair of twins ended up having their birthdays in different years after being delivered 15 minutes apart. The brother and sister were born at a hospital in California. Read More

Milind Soman calls turban stylish accessory for Jaisalmer sun, Ankita Konwar reacts on his fiery pics

Fitness enthusiast and supermodel Milind Soman believes that there is one accessory that is the most stylish look for the Jaisalmer sun - the turban. Read More