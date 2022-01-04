Home / India News / News updates from HT: Covid-19 cruiser patients refuse to disembark at Goa and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Covid-19 cruiser patients refuse to disembark at Goa and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The Cordelia cruise ship, which was recently on the news in view of a high-profile drugs bust case, was now carrying hordes of New Year revelers from Mumbai to Goa.(AFP)
The Cordelia cruise ship, which was recently on the news in view of a high-profile drugs bust case, was now carrying hordes of New Year revelers from Mumbai to Goa.(AFP)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:56 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 patients on cruiser refuse to get down at Goa, ship sent back to Mumbai 

The Cordelia cruise ship en route to Goa, aboard which as many as 66 of the 2,000-odd passengers had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) yesterday, has now been sent back to Mumbai, reported the PTI news agency on Tuesday. Read More

Surge in Covid-19 cases indicative of third wave but don't panic: NK Arora

Dr N K Arora, the chairman of the Covid-19 working group of the NTAGI, has said that the massive surge in Covid-19 cases over the past one week was indicative of a third wave of the pandemic in the country. Read More

Watch: Worst review ever? Bangladesh take DRS for LBW against Taylor even as ball hits bat, commentators in splits

Bangladesh burnt a referral in what would go down as one of the most bizarre DRS reviews of all time. On Day 4 of the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh, the visitors strangely opted for DRS even as the ball clearly hit the bat of Ross Taylor. Watch Now

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi defend his ancestor Fazl-e-Haq against trolls: 'A freedom fighter who died in Kala Pani'

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and his actor wife Shabana Azmi recently gave it back to trolls who questioned the honour of his great great grandfather Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi. Read More

US twins delivered 15 minutes apart have birthdays in different years

In a happy and rare event, a pair of twins ended up having their birthdays in different years after being delivered 15 minutes apart. The brother and sister were born at a hospital in California. Read More

Milind Soman calls turban stylish accessory for Jaisalmer sun, Ankita Konwar reacts on his fiery pics

Fitness enthusiast and supermodel Milind Soman believes that there is one accessory that is the most stylish look for the Jaisalmer sun - the turban. Read More

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 outbreak cruise tourism + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out