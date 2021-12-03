News updates from HT: Cyclone Jawad to make landfall near Puri and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone Jawad, to make landfall near Puri

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone Jawad on Friday afternoon, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Read more

Covid cases, deaths per million in India one of lowest in world, says Mandaviya in Parliament

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said in the Lok Sabha that statistics related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India were one of the lowest in the world. Read more

Odisha cancels int'l sand festival in Konark in view of Cyclone Jawad

The Odisha tourism department on Friday called off the Konark Festival and International Sand Art Festival in view of the impending cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’. Read more

Punjab Police recover tiffin bomb, four hand-grenades from Gurdaspur village

Close on the heels of the busting of two Pakistan ISI-sponsored terror modules in Gurdaspur this week, Punjab Police on Friday recovered four hand-grenades and a tiffin bomb concealed in a sack from Salempur Araiyan village of the border district. Read more

Tadap movie review: Ahan Shetty makes an aggressive but starry debut

A heroic entry on a motorbike driving through hills, a song in the background, a joint being rolled and a few closeup shots of a rugged man. Before we see Ahan Shetty's face on screen, we see his punch breaking the door, making a debut in style. Read more

WATCH: Virat Kohli shows his displeasure as controversy surrounds India captain's dismissal for duck in 2nd Test vs NZ

Virat Kohli's return to the Indian team was marred with controversy as the captain was dismissed for a four-ball duck against New Zealand on Day 1 of the second Test in Mumbai. Watch here

Anand Mahindra posts incredible pictures of Kerala’s Kochi. Seen them yet?

Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. From motivating shares to funny posts to pictures capturing the beauty of India, his tweets are of different types. See here

