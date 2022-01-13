News updates from HT: Delhi logs record daily Covid-19 cases and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

With 28,867 fresh cases, Delhi sees highest ever single-day spike in Covid tally

Delhi on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases after as many 28,867 people tested positive for the disease, according to health bulletin data. This was the biggest surge since April 20 last year. Read more

Rahul Gandhi jumps on ‘Wordle’ bandwagon to take a veiled dig at BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday became the latest to join the growing chunk of Twitter users to jump onto the popular bandwagon of ‘Wordle’ – an online word game that is gaining popularity with each day – only that, he deployed the trend to take a veiled dig at the Centre. Read more

IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant slams 4th Test century, surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve huge milestone for India

Rishabh Pant scored his fourth century, waging a lone battle for India on Day 3 of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Pant played beautifully, taking 133 balls to get to his hundred even as wickets continued to tumble at the other end. Read more

Priyanka Chopra has a cheeky reply when asked about starting a family: ‘We're not too busy to practise’

Actor Priyanka Chopra may have a dozen projects in the pipeline right now but her ideas for the future centre around starting a family. In a new interview, Priyanka has spoken about becoming a mother in the future and how she and husband Nick Jonas are ready to bring changes to their lives whenever it happens. Read more

Yoga expert reveals secrets to recover from any mental and physical trauma

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA), trauma is an emotional or physical response to one or more harmful or life-threatening events or circumstances with lasting adverse effects on your mental and physical well-being. Read more