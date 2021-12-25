News updates from HT: Delhi records biggest jump in new Covid cases since June, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi sees biggest jump in new Covid cases since June, logs 249 infections amid Omicron spread

Delhi on Saturday registered more than 200 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the biggest single-day rise in number of infections since June, as Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly in the country. With as many as 249 fresh infections, Delhi's cumulative tally has shot up to 14,43,062. Read more…

Don't allow Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad, BJP MLA writes to DGP; says Hindus will come on roads

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Saturday wrote to Telangana DGP requesting him to not allow comedian Munawar Faruqui to hold his scheduled show in Hyderabad on January 9. "Munawar Faruqui spreads hatred against Hindu Gods and Goddess. Read more…

Congress makes merry on Christmas with ‘Thank God Santa’ tweets targeting BJP, Modi

Congress on Saturday took swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over inflation and fuel prices through a series of Christmas-themed tweets. Read more…

Opinion | Omicron: There is a case for starting booster shots

As concern about, if not fear of, Omicron grows with each passing day, should the government immediately authorise boosters for vulnerable sections of the population? The government’s policy is to fully vaccinate every adult before embarking on boosters. But is that still the right stand? Read more…

Rahul Dravid breaks silence on Virat Kohli's white-ball captaincy row and 'individual conversations' he had

India head coach Rahul Dravid remained tight-lipped on the ongoing white-ball captaincy row pertaining to Virat Kohli following his fiery and controversial remarks to the media ahead of the team's departure for the South Africa Test series. Read more…

BTS: RM and Jin test positive for Covid-19 after Suga, Big Hit Music confirms, gives update on their symptoms

BTS members RM and Jin have tested positive for Covid-19, Big Hit Music has confirmed. Their diagnosis comes a day after fellow band member Suga tested positive for Covid-19. Read more…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON