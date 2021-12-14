News updates from HT: Don't need character certificate from BJP, says Mamata Banerjee, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘I’m Brahmin, don't need character certificate from BJP': Mamata Banerjee in Goa

The West Bengal chief minister made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Goa where she is on a two-day visit ahead of the assembly polls in 2022. Read more

Case filed against Missionaries of Charity-run home in Vadodara over forced conversion claims

Police said an FIR was lodged after the chairman of the NCPCR visited the 'Children Home for Girls' run by the Missionaries of Charity and found some anomalies at the institute. Read more

NIA makes first arrest after taking over Mundra port drug seizure case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an Afghan national from South Delhi in connection with the 3,000 kg Afghan heroin seizure from Mundra port in September, officials said. Read more

CDS chopper crash: Group Captain Varun Singh remains critical but stable, says IAF

The officer, the lone survivor of the December 8 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, is on life support system, the force said. Read more

Virat Kohli will play the ODI series against South Africa, says BCCI official

Doubts remain over Kohli playing in the ODI series that follow the three-Test series in South Africa, though it is likely to be cleared on Wednesday when he addresses the media. Read more

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s first wedding video out: Watch bride do a happy dance after jaimala ceremony

Actor Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain are now married. A video from their jaimala ceremony was shared online by a paparazzo account. Read more