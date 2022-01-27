News updates from HT: Ex-Congress chief of Uttarakhand expelled from party, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ex-Congress chief of Uttarakhand, Kishore Upadhyay, expelled from party

Congress has expelled former state unit chief Kishore Upadhyay from the party for indulging in “ani-party” activities. In a letter dated January 26, the party in-charge of Uttarakhand, Devender Yadav, informed Upadhayay that he has been expelled from Congress for six years with immediate effect.

Covid-19: 'Flurona' isn't real, people can get co-infection, say researchers

As the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to spread across the world, especially after the emergence of the Omicron variant, there have been reports of two strains combining and resulting into more severe infection. Read more…

Beijing slams 'dirty trick' as upset US diplomats in China want to exit country

Reports suggest that the US embassy in China has requested the state department to permit departures. The US govt is now considering allowing departures for diplomats and families in China. As per reports, some diplomats in China are upset over the US govt's inability to prevent the imposition of harsh steps. Watch the video for more

'India paid heavy price for not seeing the obvious', says Manjrekar on dismal SA tour; 'There was much warning'

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar assessed India's dismal performances and pointed out that individual contribution had been covering up the side's deeply-rooted batting issues – specifically in Tests. Read more…

Mouni Roy introduces Suraj Nambiar to fans ahead of Goa wedding, Mandira Bedi says 'and so it all begins'

Mouni Roy is all set to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday. The actor has finally made it official by sharing a picture of them together on Instagram. Read more…

Here's what Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah's daughter wore at her wedding

The sultan of Brunei's daughter Princess Fadzilah Lubabul Bolkiah got married in a dreamy and a lavish week-long wedding recently. The wedding, which was announced last year on December 31, had alerted the world on the extravaganza that was to follow soon. Read more…