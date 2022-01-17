News updates from HT: Ex-U'khand minister Harak Rawat may join Cong today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Harak Singh Rawat may join Congress today. Know why he was expelled from the BJP

Harak Singh Rawat, who was dismissed from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Uttarakhand on Saturday, is likely to join the Congress party today, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Cold to severe cold conditions likely in parts of northwest India

Cold to severe cold conditions were likely to continue in parts of northwest India on Monday as the region recorded significantly low day but above normal minimum temperatures from Friday to Sunday. Read more

Arvind Kejriwal to flag off Delhi's first DTC electric bus today

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday flag off Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC’s) first electric bus. The ceremony will take place at DTC’s Indraprastha’s depot at 12 noon. Read more

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile, 4th test in January

North Korea fired on Monday what could be a ballistic missile, Japan's coast guard said, in what would be the fourth test this month as Pyongyang forges ahead with new military developments amid stalled stalks with the United States and South Korea. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan shares glimpses of quaint courtyard, personal music studio named Saptaswar. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a glimpse of the quaint and royal courtyard at one of his residences, along with a short poem dedicated to the area. Read more

'A sign some new player might come': Amidst Rahane-Pujara debate, Harbhajan identifies another area of concern for India

Team India endured a tough Test series defeat against South Africa, losing the three-match contest 2-1. The team led by Virat Kohli, which was also the last time the 33-year-old led India in a series, kicked-off the tour on an emphatic note, securing a commanding win by 113 runs at Centurion. Read more

Watch| Heritage building, Secunderabad Club, one of India's oldest, destroyed in fire