News updates from HT: Experts answer if it is beginning of third Covid wave, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Third wave may start if cases keep on rising for two more weeks: Experts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rise in the average daily cases in Mumbai this month has triggered one question- is it the beginning of the third wave already? Epidemiologists and health experts, who are closely monitoring the situation, said that if the rise continues for another two weeks, then the next wave has begun. Read more…

Amit Shah says BJP will score chauka with fourth win in 2022 UP polls

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP, which won the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, would score a chauka (boundary) and register its fourth victory in 2022 UP polls. Read more…

Opinion | Democracy and the US-India relationship

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By most accounts, the Summit for Democracy hosted by United States (US) President Joe Biden earlier this month was a mess. Many rightly criticised the decision to invite or not invite certain countries: Why, for example, include Pakistan, which, in any case, chose not to officially participate in reported deference to China’s sensitivities, but not Bangladesh? Others thought the agenda was poorly thought through. Read more…

Lyrics of Sunny Leone's Madhuban to be changed, following minister's warning

Following Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra's warning to Sunny Leone and the singers of the recently released music video Madhuban, music label Saregama said on Sunday that the company will change the lyrics. Read more…

KL Rahul joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli in elite list with magnificent century in Centurion

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian opener KL Rahul on Sunday scripted a massive feat during the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at the Centurion as he notched up his seventh Test century. Read more…

Salim Khan assures Salman Khan 'completely fine' after snake bite incident but 'doctor has prescribed few meds'

Salim Khan shared a health update about Salman Khan after he was bitten by a snake. The actor, on Sunday, was bit by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai. Read more…