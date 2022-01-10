News updates from HT: Experts say Mumbai's daily Covid cases may be higher, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai’s daily Covid tally may be higher, say experts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After recording a massive and consistent spike since the last week of December, Mumbai’s daily caseload has hovered between 19,000 and 20,000 cases over the past four days. Read more

UP Assembly elections: BJP panel meet today to decide candidates for 1st phase

A 24-member panel of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet on Monday to finalise the poll strategy for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Read more

'Virat will have to decide with Rahul Dravid': Former BCCI selector on 'big question' for India ahead of series decider

Virat Kohli was spotted training in the nets ahead of the third and final Test against South Africa, and the return of the Test skipper would perhaps lead to Hanuma Vihari's ouster from the team composition. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Golden Globe Awards 2022 full list of winners: Andrew Garfield is Best Actor, Squid Game nabs a win

Jeremy Strong and Ariana DeBose won big at the Golden Globes this year as Hollywood boycotted the much anticipated night, leading to a lacklustre event. Read more

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu goes shirtless with floral jacket, leather pants and boots to take over NYC: See pics

The 21-year-old star, who experienced her first snow in The Big Apple recently, took a ferry ride, gorged on Thai food and enjoyed a day out in the city. Read more

'Real-life superheroes': Jawans braving harsh snow-clad peaks is winning Twitter

Viral videos of Indian jawans braving harsh snow-clad peaks is winning the Internet. The situation in higher reaches is even more harsh, with temperature plunging to sub-zero level. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}