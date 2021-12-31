News updates from HT: Fever, body ache to be treated as Covid, says Centre and all the latest news
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
All cases of fever, body ache to be tested for Covid: Centre writes to states, lists 8 symptoms
The Union health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday wrote to all states and Union territories asking them to ramp up testing as RT-PCR results may take time due to huge pressure. Read more
Two foreign-controlled mobile cos could face action for violating law: Govt
Two foreign-controlled mobile companies could face penalties of more than ₹1000 crore for not complying with the "regulatory mandate prescribed under the Income-Tax Act, 1961 for disclosure of transactions with associated enterprises", the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday. Read more
Thane traffic cops use Google Maps to deal with traffic crisis in quick time
In order to respond better and faster to traffic-related crisis in Thane city, the Thane Traffic Police have started using Google Maps to track the traffic situation in real time. Read more
'Sometimes it hurts': Ravichandran Ashwin recalls hearing 'he is finished' murmurs, says people wrote him off
He may currently have 429 Test wickets under his belt but Ravichandran Ashwin has had his fair share of challenges in international cricket. Read more
Sona Mohapatra slams ‘male privilege and stupidity’ of Twitter user who questioned her post on women’s safety
Singer Sona Mohapatra shared a video from one of her live shows and commented on the predominantly male audience. Read more