News updates from HT: First Omicron case in Navi Mumbai and all the latest news

Covid-19 pandemic: First Omicron variant case detected in Navi Mumbai

The 19-year-old who tested positive for the Omicron variant resides in a four-storey building with four flats on each floor. The building has been sealed for 10 days. Antigen tests of his close contacts were negative. Read more

Kiren Rijiju gives presentation on need for electoral reforms bill at BJP meet

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday gave a presentation on the need for the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) parliamentary party meeting a day after the Lok Sabha approved the proposed legislation amid Opposition protests. Read more

Centre plans review plea in Supreme Court for OBC quota in local body elections

The Union government plans to file a review petition in the Supreme Court to allow political reservation of other backward classes (OBC) in local bodies and municipal corporations “for the time being” till the states meet the criteria set by the top court, a government statement issued late on Monday said Read more

Goa MLA Aleixo Reginaldo joins TMC day after resigning from Congress

Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenço, the sitting MLA from Goa’s Curtorim constituency, joined the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday in the presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday Read more

Covid-19: New Zealand announces measures to keep Omicron variant at bay

New Zealand will shorten the gap between second Covid-19 vaccine doses and boosters and push back the phased reopening of its borders in measures announced Tuesday to keep the omicron variant at bay Read more

83 movie review: Ranveer Singh and his Devils take you time-travelling in this excellent, emotional film

I remember when the 1983 World Cup legends visited The Kapil Sharma show amid heavy buzz. Over two years later, Kabir Khan recreates somewhat similar magic on screen with his film 83 that celebrates India’s first-ever World Cup win in England. Read more

Disha Parmar looks beautiful with Rahul Vaidya in ruffled green saree for a wedding: Pics inside

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar's sartorial prowess in Indian wear is remarkable. The star loves wearing traditional silhouettes no matter the occasion, from gorgeous co-ord sharara sets to dazzling lehengas. Read more

