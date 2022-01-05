News updates from HT: Five ministers in Bihar cabinet test Covid positive and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Covid scare: In Bihar, two deputy CMs, three ministers found infected
At least two deputy chief ministers and three ministers in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet in Bihar tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Read More
Rajnath Singh to be briefed on CDS chopper crash inquiry today
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will on Wednesday receive a briefing from the Indian Air Force (IAF) regarding reasons behind the Mi-17V5 chopper crash on December 8, in which the late Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other military personnel were travelling. Read More
Indian Army likely to get French ‘Killing Machine’ Leclerc Main Battle Tank
The Indian Army aims to acquire around 1,700 main battle tanks under the Future Combat Eady Vehicle (FCRV) programme. The objective of India's FCRV programme is to replace the Soviet-era T-72 tanks. Watch Now
Add sarson ka saag to your winter diet for these amazing benefits
Sarson ka saag, the rich and creamy winter delight that everyone waits for especially in North India is enjoyed with makki ki roti and a dollop of butter along with accompaniments like onion, pickle, whole chilli and jaggery. Read More
'15 years ago, we had the same problems': Ex-SA captain, India WK debate Pant's controversial catch of Van Der Dussen
The dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen had been a point of contention during Day 2 of the second Test between South Africa and India in Johannesburg. Read More
Sony electric vehicle raring for commercial launch, may be an SUV: Details here
Sony Group Corp is reportedly planning to dive into the world of electric mobility with what well could be its first car for commercial launch ever. Read More&nbsp;
Amitabh Bachchan reveals he is ‘dealing with some domestic Covid situations’ as staff member tests positive
Amitabh Bachchan has talked about “dealing with some domestic Covid situations” in his latest blog. The actor had tested positive for the virus last year and was in the hospital for a few weeks. Read More