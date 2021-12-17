News updates from HT: FM to meet service, trade sector experts for pre-Budget consultations and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pre-Budget consultations: Finance minister to meet service, trade sector experts

Ahead of the 2022-23 Union Budget of India, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday hold a series of pre-budget consultations with stakeholders from various industries in two sessions. Read more

Omicron spread: Scientists identify 1 symptom that confirms presence of variant

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been spreading across the world at a remarkable speed. Read more

From today, Indian pilgrims to visit temple in Pakistan's Punjab province

From Friday, Hindu pilgrims will begin their journey towards the Katas Raj Temples complex in Pakistan. Read more

Pakistan's opening pair of Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan pips KL Rahul-Rohit Sharma to script massive T20I world record

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan have continued with their stellar form in the T20I format to script a massive world record as a batting pair, going past the Indian combination of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Read more

Priyanka Chopra slams report calling her 'wife of Nick Jonas': 'Should I add my IDMB link to my bio?'

Priyanka Chopra slammed a news outlet after it referred to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas'. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared screenshots of the text and asked if she should add her IDMB link to her bio. Read more

Miss World 2021 temporarily postponed after several Covid-19 positive cases

The global broadcast finale of the Miss World beauty pageant that was supposed to take place in Puerto Rico was called off on Thursday after several contestants tested positive for Covid-19. Read more

French defence minister to meet Rajnath today; nuclear submarines on table?

French defence minister Florence Parly, who is on a 2-day India visit, will hold talks with her counterpart Rajnath Singh today. Watch here