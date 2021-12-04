News updates from HT: Focus on double Covid vaccination first, experts tell India amid cry for booster jabs over Omicron

'Double vaccination first,' say Indian experts amid calls for booster shots

As calls for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots grow amid the emergence of Omicron, the new coronavirus variant, scientists are urging India should prioritise double vaccinating its eligible population first so that most people at least get the base layer of protection against the viral infection. Read more.

India detects third Omicron case. What we know so far

India on Saturday reported its third case of the Omicron days after two people were found infected with the latest strain of the coronavirus in Karnataka, government officials said. Read more.

276 pregnant Odisha women shifted to hospital as cyclone Jawad nears

Odisha shifted 276 pregnant women to nearest hospitals during evacuation of people from low lying areas even as the India Meteorological Department on Saturday said cyclone Jawad may weaken to deep depression before reaching Puri coast by Sunday noon. Read more.

India vs New Zealand: Kiwis register historic low in Mumbai Test, break 34-year-old record

Shortly after New Zealand reached a record high thanks to Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul in an innings, the Kiwis posted the lowest ever score against India in a Test. Read more.

Twinkle Khanna shares heartwarming post about her dog Cleo along with a video

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a video of herself grooming her dog Cleo. Read more.

Easy tips by Rujuta Diwekar to get through a weight loss plateau

Weight loss plateaus can be very discouraging, especially after losing a significant amount of weight in the first phase of your fitness journey. Read more.

KBC 13: Jaya Bachchan gives Amitabh Bachchan a stare down for comparing her to ‘earthquake’, she reveals the truth

On Friday's Shaandaar Shukravaar episode (Friday Special) of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed his daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda to the hot seat. Read more.

