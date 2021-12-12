News updates from HT: G7 warns Russia against military offensive on Ukraine and all the latest news

Here are today-’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

G7 nations warn Russia of ‘massive consequences’ if it invades Ukraine

The Group of Seven richest democracies, or G7 nations, on Sunday warned Russia of “massive consequences” if it launches military offensive against Ukraine, news agencies reported citing a draft statement. Read more

‘Must have been a great sight for cameramen': Sourav Ganguly shares anecdote about Rahul Dravid's humble nature

Considered one of the most humble individuals on and off the field, current India head coach Rahul Dravid has shown many times why cricket is described as the "gentleman's game". Read more

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's mehendi pics out: He goes down on one knee, she dances with dad-in-law Sham Kaushal

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. Since the wedding, the couple has been posting pictures of their ceremonies on Instagram. On Sunday, Katrina and Vicky posted a series of pictures from their mehendi-sangeet ceremony. Read more

MG Motor India exploring overseas shipments to UK, South Africa

MG Motor India is exploring the opportunity of overseas shipments from the country to markets such as the UK and South Africa besides tapping other right-hand-drive markets in the world. Read more

Suffering from runny nose? How to know if it's Omicron or common cold; expert answers

With Omicron cases rising to 33 in India, people are once again fearing yet another Covid wave. Omicron, the latest strain of concern, is said to be more infectious but less ferocious than delta as far as severity of the disease and mortality is concerned. So far, the patients infected by it including vaccinated ones have exhibited mild symptoms. Read more

French men groove to Telugu song Naatu Naatu, video wows people

Unless you have been staying far away from the Internet, there is a high possibility that you have seen at least one post related to the Telugu song Naatu Naatu. Many are now sharing videos of themselves recreating the hook steps of the song. Read more

