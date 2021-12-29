News updates from HT: Goa CM imposes new rules for restaurants, parties and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Full vaccination or Covid-19 negative report: Goa's new rule for attending parties amid Omicron alarm

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that a person has to show either a negative Covid-19 report or a double vaccination certificate for attending parties or entering restaurants in the coastal state. Read more

Mumbai may log over 2,000 Covid-19 cases today, warns Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said Mumbai may cross the 2,000-mark in Covid-19 cases during the day given the number of fresh infections being recorded over the past week. Read more

Mamata mulls shutting schools, colleges as Covid-19 cases rise in Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held an administrative meeting wherein she asked officials to review the current pandemic situation in the state and also begin identifying containment zones in Kolkata given the high rate of infection in the city. Read more

China recommits to Covid Zero amid surging Xi’an outbreak

Chinese experts warn that the new surge in Covid-19 infections won't be under control until mid to late January. Officials are committed to taking up a zero-tolerance approach towards the virus. Read more

'Doubt it': David Warner posts spicy tweet to take a sly dig at Tom Moody for IPL snub, Sunrisers Hyderabad respond

David Warner came up with a cheeky response to a fan's suggestion for Tom Moody regarding the IPL mega-auction. Read more

Rhea Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive, is isolating with husband Karan Boolani: ‘Everything tastes bad except chocolate'

Rhea Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19. She took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share her health update. Read more

Bajaj to invest ₹300 cr for new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pune

Bajaj's upcoming electric vehicle plant will have an annual production capacity of 5 lakh units. Read more&nbsp;

Why you don't need to fear sugar, explains Taapsee Pannu's nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal

Sugar is not necessarily evil, as popularly believed and should not be feared by people, says Taapsee Pannu's nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal who designed a holistic diet plan for the Rashmi Rocket actor and helped her revive her gut health. Read more