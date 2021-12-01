News updates from HT: ‘Heavy rain’ alert in parts of Mumbai, Thane today and all the latest news

Here are today-’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Parts of Mumbai, Thane may see heavy rain today, cyclone alert for Odisha on Saturday

Parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar may see heavy rainfall on Wednesday due to the likely formation of a low pressure area over east central Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast and a western disturbance. Read more

Outreach in mind, Mamata to meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai today

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet senior politician and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. Read more

UP: Case filed against Mark Zuckerberg over ‘defamatory’ post against Akhilesh, dropped later

Facebook founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg along with 49 others have been named in a case related to an alleged defamatory post against Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav. However, police later dropped Zuckerberg's name from the case, according to reports. Read more

IPL 2022 Retention: Full list of players retained by all 8 franchises

A total of 27 players were retained by their respective franchises ahead of the Indian Premier League mega auctions, which will see ten teams battle it out between themselves to rope in the finest cricketing talents. Read more

When Priyanka Chopra cried inconsolably during Jai Gangaajal shoot, repeatedly apologised to Manav Kaul. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra started crying and was inconsolable during the shoot of Jai Gangaajal after she accidentally kicked co-star Manav Kaul. In an old interview, Manav had said that he had to stop the shoot for an hour and console Priyanka. Read more

People with A, B blood groups and Rh+ more vulnerable to Covid-19, says new study

A new study suggests that people with blood group A, B and those with Rh factor (Rhesus factor) positive are more "susceptible to Covid-19 infection" compared to those having O or AB group and Rh negative. Read more