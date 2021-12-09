News updates from HT: Imran Khan says South Asia ‘hostage’ to Kashmir issue, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

South Asia hostage to Kashmir issue, India mistook peace overtures for weakness: Imran Khan

The whole of South Asia is hostage to the issue of Kashmir and Islamabad’s overtures for peace were mistaken by New Delhi as a sign of weakness, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday. Read more…

CDS Rawat’s chopper lost contact 7 minutes short of Wellington, black box found

The Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed near Coonoor on Wednesday took off from the Sulur air base at 11.48 am with 14 people on board including chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Raje Singh Rawat, and it was scheduled to land at the helipad at the Wellington golf course at 12.15 pm where a three-star general was waiting to receive them, officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Read more…

‘Will retire together’: What CDS Gen Bipin Rawat told his PSO who wanted to quit

A resident of Takdah area in the Darjeeling Hills, Havildar Satpal Rai, the 40-year-old personal security officer of General Bipin Rawat, had spoken to his wife twice before boarding the ill-fated helicopter that crashed in Coonoor on Wednesday. Read more…

Fresh cases of bird flu detected in Kerala’s Alappuzha district

An alert has been sounded in Alappuzha district in Kerala on Thursday after the state animal husbandry department confirmed bird flu (H5N1 influenza) in some samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal. Read more…

‘Had requested Kohli to not step down in T20Is; he didn't agree': Ganguly breaks silence on India’s ODI captaincy switch

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday confirmed Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain. The Indian opener takes over the role from Virat Kohli and is likely to begin his tenure as ODI skipper in the series against South Africa in January. Read more…

Katrina Kaif shares photos from wedding with Vicky Kaushal: ‘Only love Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now husband and wife. They got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on Thursday. While the first pictures of them as newlyweds were shared online by paparazzo accounts, she has now posted pictures of the wedding on Instagram. Pics here

