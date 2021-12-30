Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: India seeing sharp spike in Covid cases for 3-4 days, says Centre and all the latest news

A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for Covid-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi.(AP)
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Sharp increase in Covid cases in 3-4 days, situation concerning in 22 districts

Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Nashik are reporting an increasing sudden trajectory of cases, the Centre on Thursday said expressing concern over the sharp spike in the overall Covid cases of the country. Read more 

With no Covid curbs, tourists flock to Himachal for New Year festivities

With no Covid-19 curbs, Himachal Pradesh is seeing a rush of tourists for New Year festivities. Read more

In a first, Delhi commuters vandalise buses at 2 spots over Covid curbs

Commuters waiting for buses to get to work on Thursday morning vandalised buses at two locations to protest the shortage of buses after the government decided to cap the number of passengers in buses and metros at 50% of its seating capacity. Read more.

Akhilesh's lab stands for ‘loot’, ‘aatankwaad’ and ‘bhrashtachar’: Shah in UP

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the former governments in Uttar Pradesh and said that rioters cannot raise their eyes under the current Yogi Adityanath-led government. Read more.

Squid Game to Sex Education: 10 best international shows of 2021

2021 has given us some truly fantastic storytelling on streaming platforms with a wide variety of worlds and universes to get lost in and relish. There’s just too much great stuff for any one person to watch. Read more 

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes set for Indian market in 2022

Royal Enfield is preparing to introduce its updated lineup for the year 2022. It was recently caught testing the Scram 411, and also revealed new bikes at the recently held EICMA 2021. Here's a list of all the new Royal Enfield bikes expected to launch in 2022. Read more

 

