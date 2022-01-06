News updates from HT: India skewers China over letter to MPs, Pangong bridge, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India skewers China over letter to MPs over Tibet meet, Pangong Lake bridge

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India lashed out at China on Thursday, accusing the Chinese side of building a bridge across Pangong Lake in an area it has illegally occupied for 60 years and describing the tone of a letter sent by a Chinese official to MPs and ministers who attended a meeting on Tibet as unacceptable. Read more…

Mamata Banerjee ‘very offended’ as his brother roams around despite wife Covid positive

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged people to abide by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocol and restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of the virus. Speaking to reporters through virtual mode, she also expressed displeasure over her brother roaming around despite his wife testing positive for Covid-19. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

West Bengal man behind Ajnala sacrilege, say police

Amritsar Police have identified the man, accused of committing sacrilege at the Jastarwal village of Ajnala sub-division on Wednesday afternoon, as Jedaroll of Malda district in West Bengal. After the incident, Jedaroll stayed inside Gurdwara Nanaksar in the village for at least 25 minutes, before locals detained him and handed him over to the police about 2:30am on Thursday. Read more…

Aakash says IND's Wanderers Test star is perfectly filling Hardik's shoes

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that India's Johannesburg Test star Shardul Thakur is perfectly filling up the role of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has long been out of action in Test cricket owing to prolonged back injury. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka Sharma’s Bengali accent, dusky complexion in Chakda Xpress make Twitter ‘cringe’

Anushka Sharma shared the teaser of Chakda Xpress on Thursday and Twitter has a lot to say. Chakda Xpress, the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, marks Anushka’s first film in three years - she was last seen in 2018's Zero. Read more…