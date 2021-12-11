Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: India successfully test fires SANT missile and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: India successfully test fires SANT missile and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Indigenously designed and developed, Helicopter-launched stand-off anti-tank (SANT) missile successfully flight tested(ANI)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 08:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India successfully flight tests helicopter-launched SANT missile. Watch

The indigenously designed and developed helicopter-launched stand-off anti-tank (SANT) missile has the ability to neutralise targets in a range of up to 10 kilometres. Read more here

Covid: 27 districts in 10 states show rising positivity rates

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged the states governments and Union Territories to intervene if there is a sudden surge in the number of cases or in the positivity rate by ramping up testing and active case search. Read more here.

'Look at what he has done for India': Ex-PAK skipper attacks BCCI; says board 'should've been respectful' to Virat Kohli

The former Pakistan captain addressed India's ODI captaincy switch and insisted that the board should've been respectful to what Kohli has contributed for India. Read more here

Saira Banu cries as she steps out on Dilip Kumar's birth anniversary, Dharmendra, Subhash Ghai console her. Watch

RELATED STORIES

Actors Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married in 1966. The couple was married to each other for 55 years before Dilip died in July this year. Read more here

Telegram vs WhatsApp: Fancy Telegram features that beat WhatsApp hollow

Telegram has added certain features that WhatsApp can definitely copy. The Telegram features missing on WhatsApp include delete messages from specific dates, manage connected devices etc. Read more here

Snubbed China dubs US as 'Weapon of Mass Destruction'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP