News updates from HT: India successfully test fires SANT missile and all the latest news

India successfully flight tests helicopter-launched SANT missile. Watch

The indigenously designed and developed helicopter-launched stand-off anti-tank (SANT) missile has the ability to neutralise targets in a range of up to 10 kilometres.

Covid: 27 districts in 10 states show rising positivity rates

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged the states governments and Union Territories to intervene if there is a sudden surge in the number of cases or in the positivity rate by ramping up testing and active case search.

'Look at what he has done for India': Ex-PAK skipper attacks BCCI; says board 'should've been respectful' to Virat Kohli

The former Pakistan captain addressed India's ODI captaincy switch and insisted that the board should've been respectful to what Kohli has contributed for India.

Saira Banu cries as she steps out on Dilip Kumar's birth anniversary, Dharmendra, Subhash Ghai console her. Watch

Actors Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married in 1966. The couple was married to each other for 55 years before Dilip died in July this year.

Telegram vs WhatsApp: Fancy Telegram features that beat WhatsApp hollow

Telegram has added certain features that WhatsApp can definitely copy. The Telegram features missing on WhatsApp include delete messages from specific dates, manage connected devices etc.

Snubbed China dubs US as 'Weapon of Mass Destruction'