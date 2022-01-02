Home / India News / News updates from HT: Indian Army asks Pakistan to take back body of man killed in Kupwara ops and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Indian Army asks Pakistan to take back body of man killed in Kupwara ops and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Vajr Division Major General Abhijit Pendharkar said a hotline communication has been made to the Pakistan Army asking them to take back the body of the killed individual.(ANI)
General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Vajr Division Major General Abhijit Pendharkar said a hotline communication has been made to the Pakistan Army asking them to take back the body of the killed individual.(ANI)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 09:06 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

‘Killed Pak terrorist, take body’: Indian Army messages Pak on hotline after Kupwara ops

A Pakistani terrorist trying to infiltrate into India across the Line of Control (LoC) was killed in Keran sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Sunday, accusing Pakistan of breaching the ongoing ceasefire between the two armies. Read more

Kerala reports 45 new Omicron Covid-19 cases, tally at 152

Kerala on Sunday reported 45 new cases of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) Covid-19 variant taking the total number of cases due to the variant in the state to 152, the state government said. Read more

'Happens to everyone': Dravid rallies behind Kohli & Rahane, says 'just a matter of time' before they score big

After India's first-ever Test win in Centurion, the action now shifts to Johannesburg where the Virat Kohli-led unit will look to seal the country's maiden Test series win in the Rainbow nation. Read more

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, see pic of her fiance

Musician AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman recently got engaged to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Taking to Instagram, Khatija shared a picture collage also featuring her from the event. Read more

Too much vitamin D can put you at risk of these deadly diseases

While there has been a lot of talk around vitamin D deficiency in Indians and the several health risks it poses from bone diseases to mental health illnesses, overdosing on vitamin D supplements can be disastrous for your health too. Read more

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army pakistan line of control + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out