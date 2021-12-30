News updates from HT: Karnataka to review, decide on night curfew today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnataka to review night curfew? CM Basavaraj Bommai to take decision today

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said he will review the Covid-19 containment measures announced by his government, including the night curfew, after business establishments in the state complained against the restriction. Read more

Ross Taylor announces retirement from international cricket

Veteran New Zealand batter Ross Taylor on Thursday announced that he will retire from international cricket at the end of the ongoing domestic season. Taylor hence will play his final appearance in the second Test against Bangladesh, where will will equal Daniel Vettori’s record of 112 tests for New Zealand. Read more

2021: Year that saw Bollywood stars, from Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn, on OTT

Apart from the fact that they are among the most bankable stars in Bollywood currently, what's the common factor about Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal? The fact that if you wanted to see their films this year, you didn’t have to queue up outside a cinema ticket counter but simply subscribe to an OTT service. Read more

Sanya Malhotra's outdoor workout session is our year-end fitness inspo

Sanya Malhotra is back to her favourite place, with her favourite things – at the gym, working out with dumbbells. The actor is a fitness enthusiast who keeps setting the bar higher with every picture and video that she posts from her fitness routine. Read more

Delhi sees huge Covid spike amid Omicron fears; Yellow Alert to continue

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority held a meeting on Wednesday to take stock of the Covid situation. Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal said the government will not impose any fresh pandemic-related restrictions at the moment. Watch here

