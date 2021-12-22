Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Kejriwal says TMC not part of the contest in Goa polls and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Kejriwal says TMC not part of the contest in Goa polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal interacts with the women of Goa on Sunday.(ANI)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

'TMC doesn't stand anywhere in race': AAP's Kejriwal in Goa ahead of polls

"I think TMC doesn't have even a 1% vote share as of now. It came to Goa only 3 months back, democracy doesn't work like this. You need to work hard, you need to work among people," Kejriwal also said. Read more here

'Like MS Dhoni always said..': R Ashwin recalls former India captain's words; explains how he got over injury 'trauma'

Ashwin recalled the words from former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and insisted that he has “cracked the process.” Read more here

Karisma Kapoor blesses our week in white anarkali suit for new pics, Amrita Arora reacts

Karisma Kapoor brightened our week with her stunning pictures in a pristine white anarkali suit. She posted the photos on Instagram and got a reaction from Amrita Arora. Read more here

RELATED STORIES

Triumph Street Twin EC1 launched in India. Price and more details here

The new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition bike comes with a unique custom-inspired scheme featuring Matte Aluminium Silver and Matte Silver shades. Read more here

Oscars 2022 shortlist: Koozhangal, India’s official entry, is out of race; Rintu Thomas' Writing With Fire scores a spot

Oscars 2022: Koozhangal is out of the race. Writing With Fire, makes it to the shortlist in the best documentary feature category. Read more here

How Dubai ruler’s divorce settlement became one of the most expensive

