News updates from HT: Kerala should learn from Andhra on access to education, says EAC-PM, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala needs to learn from Andhra Pradesh on access to education: Economic Advisory Council to PM

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister released a report on the state of foundational literacy and numeracy in the country highlighting the importance of early education years in the overall development of a child. Read more

Congress calls out Centre for not mentioning Indira Gandhi's name in Vijay Diwas celebrations

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi called the government “misogynist” and said that women in the country don’t believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

'He was best choice': Ganguly backs Rohit to give 'better result'; calls India's T20 WC outing 'poorest' in 4-5 years

The switch in ODI captaincy last week received mixed reactions because of its suddenness. Virat Kohli was succeeded in the role by Rohit Sharma, who is now India's full-time limited-overs captain. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan complains about not having as many followers as 'beautiful ladies': 'Help me too'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared a picture of himself from the sets of his upcoming film Uunchai. Taking to Instagram, the scene showed him standing on a bridge with a backpack, battling heavy rain. Read more

Why headaches are common in winters and how to get rid of them

If you too get headaches in winter, experts say there could be many reasons behind it. One of the leading causes of headaches in winter season is cold-stimulus headache. Read more

Exclusive: 2022 Audi Q7 starts arriving at dealerships ahead of launch

The 2022 Audi Q7 will be the first launch from the Germans in India come the new year and the SUV has already started arriving at select dealerships in the country. Read more

PM Modi lights ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal'; recalls valour of Indian forces

On the occasion of the 50th Vijay Diwas, PM Modi paid homage to the 1971 war bravehearts at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He participated in Homage & Reception Ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals'. Watch