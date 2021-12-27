News updates from HT: Maha govt promises action over remarks against Gandhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra govt promises ‘exemplary action’ over remarks against Gandhi

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said the state government would seek information about Kaliputra Kalicharan Maharaj’s alleged comments praising Nathuram Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi. He added exemplary action will be initiated if any wrongdoing was found.

Amid opposition, CPI (M) announces campaign to drum up support for rail project in Kerala

Kerala’s ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) has announced a door-to-door campaign to drum up support for a high-speed rail project in the state amid opposition to it. Read more

Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally goes up to 331, yellow alert likely under Grap

Delhi reported 331 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the latest state health department's bulletin. With the case positivity rate rising to 0.68 per cent, the yellow alert of the graded action response plan (Grap) is likely to come into effect.Read more

China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt Covid-19 outbreak

China has stuck to a "zero-Covid" strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns as Beijing prepares to welcome thousands of overseas visitors for February's Winter Olympics. Read more

Dilip Kumar to Sidharth Shukla: Celebs who left us in 2021

From Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, here's remembering the departed souls who left their fans in grief. Read more

IND vs SA: Rahul Dravid's gesture leaves Cheteshwar Pujara all smiles after golden duck, fans impressed - WATCH

While fans were not impressed with Cheteshwar Pujara's display but the right-handed batter received a warm gesture by Team India coach Rahul Dravid.Read more

Lexus unveils hydrogen-powered off-roader recreational vehicle concept

The Lexus hydrogen-powered ROV features the L motif front and rear lights and sports the Lexus badge at the rear. Read more&nbsp;