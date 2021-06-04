News updates from HT: Maharashtra records 14,152 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hrs and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra reports 14,152 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours; 973 in Mumbai

Maharashtra reported 14,152 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department bulletin issued on Friday evening. Read More

Indian Railways aims to become 'net zero carbon emitter' by 2030

The Indian Railways said on Friday that it is working on a mission to become a 'net zero carbon emitter' before 2030, and in the process become the largest 'Green Railways' in the world. Read More

Adar Poonawalla thanks Biden, Jaishankar for US policy change

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday thanked the US government and India's foreign minister S Jaishankar as the US lifted restrictions from AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sanofi. Read More

US yet to fix country-specific vaccine allocation, FDA nod for AstraZeneca jabs likely soon

The US is yet to decide country-specific allocations for the first tranche of 25 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines it will donate though figures will be determined in consultation with governments and the WHO-backed COVAX facility, a top American official said on Friday. Read More

'Hard to look past him among recent greats': Brett Lee picks Virat Kohli as world's best batsman, Pat Cummins as bowler

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee picked India captain Virat Kohli and Australia seamer Pat Cummins as the best batsman and bowler of the world currently. Read More

Yami Gautam ties the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar in 'intimate wedding'. See first pic as couple

Actor Yami Gautam has tied the knot with her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. Read More

'Army chief a realist': On India-Pak ceasefire, views from both sides of border

In late February this year, the Indian and Pakistani armies agreed to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire pact. Watch