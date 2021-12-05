News updates from HT: Mamata joins Rahul in seeking justice for Nagaland civilians and all the latest news

Here are today-’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nagaland civilian killings: After Rahul Gandhi, Mamata tweets about justice

Hours after news of the killing of civilians by security forces came in from Nagaland, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee demanded a thorough investigation into the incident in a district along the border with Myanmar. Read more here.

Bhagwant Mann of AAP says BJP leader offered him money, cabinet berth to switch camp

Bhagwant Mann, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Punjab, said on Sunday a senior BJP leader recently offered him money and a Cabinet berth at the Centre to switch loyalty ahead of the Assembly election in the north Indian state next year. Read more here.

'Umpires were nervous, even forgot to check the ball tracker': Ex-PAK captain slams match officials for Kohli's decision

Apart from Mayank Agarwal slamming a gritty century on Day 1 of the second India-New Zealand Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, there was another occasion in the game that grabbed the headlines. Read more here.

Abhishek Bachchan issues warning to trolls targeting daughter Aaradhya: ‘She’s out of bounds, will not tolerate it’

Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. Read more here.

Wellness hack you must try before having your morning coffee

Do you start your day with a cup of tea or coffee? Here's what you need to do right before it. Read more here.

Tata Motors, Honda, Renault looking to increase vehicle prices from January

Some carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Audi and Mercedes-Benz have already announced a hike in vehicle prices from next month. Read more here.